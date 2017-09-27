Dileep Offered Rs 3 Crore for Abduction: Prosecution Tells Kerala High Court

The prosecution in the actress abduction case on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that arrested Malayalam actor Dileep had offered Rs 3 crore for the abduction of the actress in February this year.The prosecution informed that Dileep offered Pulsar Suni Rs 1.50 crore for carrying out the abduction, and in case he gets caught in the act by the police, the compensation would be doubled.The actress was abducted while on way by road from Thrissur to Kochi.The High Court was hearing the bail plea of Dileep, for the third time at the High Court, and the fifth overall, since his arrest on July 10 in the case.The court posted the verdict on this for a later date.The prosecution also got permission from the court to take a statement before a magistrate from popular singer, TV and film artiste Rimy Tomy and three others.Meanwhile, Dileep's counsel told the court that they are prepared to satisfy any condition for the bail.Dileep was arrested on July 10 for alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the kidnapping of the actress.She was taken around in the vehicle for about two hours and allegedly molested before being dumped near actor-director Lal's home.