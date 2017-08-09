Dilip Kumar Discharged From Hospital; Saira Banu Expresses Gratitude

Message from Saira Banu:

By the grace of Allah, Dilip Sahab is under the care of Dr. Nitin Gokhale, Dr. Arun Shah of Lilavati Hospital...1/ — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

2/:and Sahab's personal family physicians Dr. R.C. Sharma and Dr. S. Gokhale, along with the able input of Dr. S. D. Bapat...this excellent — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

3/ team has given the green signal to take Sahab home today. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

4/ My gratitude to fans, friends for prayers, doctors for expert treatment, hospital staff n Sahab's personal attendants for all the care. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

5/ It is the Almighty God's will and benevolence that I wish to acknowledge in all humility and gratitude. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, 94, who was undergoing a treatment at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, is now doing fine and has been discharged from the hospital.Kumar's wife and actor Saira Banu took to Twitter earlier in the day and shared the news of his well being. In a series of tweets, she shared that the doctors had given a green signal to take the actor home.She also thanked all fans, well-wishers and the hospital team, for their constant support and prayers.The thespian was admitted to the hospital on August 2 due to severe dehydration and urinary tract infection. With high potassium and creatinine levels, doctors feared that he may have to be put on dialysis but soon after he started responding well to treatment, the doctors decided against it. He was being treated by a team led by cardiologist Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Arun Shah.The actor was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and then Padma Vibhushan in 2015.