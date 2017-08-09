GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dilip Kumar Discharged From Hospital; Saira Banu Expresses Gratitude

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, 94, who was undergoing a treatment at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, is now doing fine and has been discharged from the hospital.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2017, 6:36 PM IST
Kumar's wife and actor Saira Banu took to Twitter earlier in the day and shared the news of his well being. In a series of tweets, she shared that the doctors had given a green signal to take the actor home.










She also thanked all fans, well-wishers and the hospital team, for their constant support and prayers.







The thespian was admitted to the hospital on August 2 due to severe dehydration and urinary tract infection. With high potassium and creatinine levels, doctors feared that he may have to be put on dialysis but soon after he started responding well to treatment, the doctors decided against it. He was being treated by a team led by cardiologist Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Arun Shah.

The actor was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and then Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

