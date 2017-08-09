Dilip Kumar's Health is Improving, Confirm Doctors

: Doctors treating legendary thespian Dilip Kumar, who is undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems, are happy with the progress in his health, a senior official from the Lilavati Hospital here said on Tuesday."He is improving. His creatinine levels have come down further and doctors are happy with the progress in his health," said Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President, Lilavati Hospital.The 94-year-old is currently in the ICU of the hospital.Asked about when is he likely to be discharged from the facility, Pande said: "It is not yet decided. But it may be discussed tomorrow."The thespian was admitted to the hospital on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. High potassium and creatinine levels had raised concerns that he may have to be put on dialysis, but doctors decided against it after he started responding well to treatment.