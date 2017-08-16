Dilip Kumar's 'Mooh-bola' Son Shah Rukh Khan Pays Him a Visit
Shah Rukh Khan, who is often regarded as Dilip Kumar's 'mooh-bola beta' paid him a visit as the veteran actor got discharged from Lilavati hospital.
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who recently got discharged from Lilavati Hospital, was visited by his 'mooh-bola beta' Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday evening. The veteran actor was admitted to hospital on the account of severe dehydration.
Wife and veteran actress Saira Banu took to Twitter to share the photographs and wrote, "Message from Saira Banu: Sahab's mooh-bola beta-"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening."
She also mentioned that Kumar has been doing much better since his return and discharge from the hospital.
The 94-year-old actor, who has been weak and ailing due to age-related problems in recent years, has been admitted to hospital more than once. In April 2016, he was hospitalized due to fever and nausea.
