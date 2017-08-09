Diljit Dosanjh Celebrates Spirit of Freedom, Individuality

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Jabong for a music video Tujhse na zyada koi tu hai, urging people to imbibe the spirit of freedom and encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves.Diljit, who hails from Dosanjh Kalan in Punjab, said in a statement: "I truly appreciate the message behind the video which urges people to be proud of their identity regardless of where one comes from. I could relate to the idea as I feel it is really important for everyone to be themselves, which is when the true potential of a person is unleashed."The video is directed by Abhishek De and the music has been composed by Diljit.Rahul Taneja, Chief Business Officer at Jabong, said: "Diljit's inspiring journey resonates with our brand philosophy of Be You which is why he was such a great fit for this.""We launched the video a week before India's Independence Day (August 15) to implore people to be free from their inhibitions and revel in their individuality."