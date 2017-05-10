There is no denying the fact that superhero genre has amassed huge popularity over the last decade, but it has actually been around for a longer time. From films that gave the viewers a rather innovative take compelling viewers to think of the genre in a completely different way, to strong portrayal of varied superheroes that wowed audiences with wonder and amazement, the genre continues to rule Hollywood.

Interestingly, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is back with a film that would not just break the rules, but introduce a new superhero - Super Singh - that is capable of doing full justice to both comedy and drama. Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming Punjabi film will be released on June 16 this year.

The film’s trailer begins with an announcement that focuses on how Super Singh had emerged the new saviour who wants to instill both love and compassion in people. From scratching his back with an iron rod to checking out girls to flying in his superhero suit, Diljit has used his creativity and enthusiasm to make an exciting and humorous films for his fans. Watch the trailer to understand how easily Diljit will be able to strike a balance between comedy and drama, and also establish a template that many Bollywood films might just want to follow.