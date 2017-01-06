Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday Playlist: 12 Songs to Listen to as He Turns 33
Image Courtesy: Diljit's Official Instagram account
There is something exceptional about Diljit Dosanjh. While we love him for his acting potential, his songs remain special to all of us, right? Considering the kind of roles he has played in his films Mel Karade Rabba, Jatt & Juliet and Disco Singh, Sardarji, Udta Punjab, Dosanjh is at present seen as one of the leading actors in Bollywood and Punjabi music industry. Most of his films, courtesy songs and his songs are counted among the most successful Punjabi films in history.
On his Birthday, we get you some of his most memorable numbers:
Veervaar
Laembadgini
5 Taara
Patiala Peg
Pagg Wala Munda
Proper Patola
Gobind De Lal
Kharku
Mitran Da Junction
Ju Think
Ki Banu Duniya Da
Ikk Kudi (Reprised Version) Udta Punjab
