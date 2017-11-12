Directing Sridevi Was A Joyful Experience, Says Shekhar Kapur

Filming Mr India songs and the Charlie Chaplin sequence with SriDevi were one of the most joyful moments of my directing experience. Her intuitive sense of the comic and the sensual are amazing @SrideviBKapoor https://t.co/xQSS5u33xe — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 11, 2017

: Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says filming songs for Mr India with actress Sridevi was a beautiful experience for him."Filming Mr India songs and the Charlie Chaplin sequence with Sridevi was one of the most joyful moments of my directing experience," Kapur tweeted on Saturday night.The filmmaker also praised Sridevi's acting skills."Her intuitive sense of the comic and the sensual are amazing Sridevi Kapoor," he said.Mr India, which released in 1987, was produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. It also featured Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.On the work front, Sridevi was last seen on the silver screen in the film Mom directed by Ravi Udyawar.