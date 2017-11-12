GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Directing Sridevi Was A Joyful Experience, Says Shekhar Kapur

On the work front, Sridevi was last seen on the silver screen in the film "Mom" directed by Ravi Udyawar.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2017, 3:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says filming songs for Mr India with actress Sridevi was a beautiful experience for him.

"Filming Mr India songs and the Charlie Chaplin sequence with Sridevi was one of the most joyful moments of my directing experience," Kapur tweeted on Saturday night.




The filmmaker also praised Sridevi's acting skills.

"Her intuitive sense of the comic and the sensual are amazing Sridevi Kapoor," he said.

Mr India, which released in 1987, was produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. It also featured Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.

