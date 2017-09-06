Director Colin Trevorrow Drops Out of Star Wars: Episode IX

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow will no longer helm Star Wars: Episode IX.Lucasfilm made the announcement on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter."Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ."We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon," the film company said.According to sources, the script issues have continued to be a sore spot throughout Episode IX development, with Trevorrow having repeated stabs at multiple drafts.This comes after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from the Han Solo stand-alone in June.