Disha Patani Has Had an 'Amazing Journey' in Filmdom

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani, who is looking forward to the release of her Jackie Chan starrer movie Kung Fu Yoga, says her journey in filmdom has been amazing. But she hopes she is able to find a balance between her personal and professional life.

Last year, Disha was seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and soon, she will be seen in Kung Fu Yoga, which is a co-production between India and China.

"From being a nobody in the industry to getting so much love, it has been an amazing journey. This year, I have resolved to work extra hard to live up to my fans' expectations," Disha said in a statement.

"Work is important, no doubt, but one can end up neglecting family and friends in the bargain. So I have resolved not to let that happen and maintain work-life balance by taking time out for the people who matter the most to me," added the actress, who is the face of Garnier's latest campaign 'Go New #GoColor'.

Disha likes to experiment with her looks as much as she likes doing with her on-screen roles. For a TV commercial, she donned a shade of red.

Talking about it, she said: "I strongly believe that your hair plays a significant and impactful role in helping you change your look or make a style statement. I love my hair and I am in the mood to try out different looks by changing my hair color, this year."

"I have already begun this resolution at the start of this year with my new TVC, where I donned a beautiful shade of red. And this is just the beginning!"

"I already have my eyes set on their other in-trend shades like mocha and burgundy."

Besides that, she is focussed on being fit.

"We've all tried to bunk our gym session or dance class. A single routine can get monotonous. That's why I have decided to make my fitness regime fun by incorporating different workouts into my schedule. From dancing to yoga, I plan to keep it as interesting as possible so I'm never bored of working out," added Disha, who is a keen traveller.