Disha Patani Replaces Shruti Haasan in Sangamithra

Disha took to Twitter on Saturday to share her excitement over the project.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2017, 10:50 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Chennai: Actress Disha Patani has replaced Shruti Haasan as the lead in upcoming Tamil historical drama Sangamithra.

"Really very excited for Sangamithra. Can't wait to start shooting for this wonderful film," Disha tweeted.

Shruti earlier opted out of Sangamithra due to "unavoidable circumstances".

To be helmed by Sundar C. and produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.

The film, which will also star Jayam Ravi and Arya, will have music by A.R. Rahman.

Sangamithra will start shooting in December.
