GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Disney Channel Introduces Gay Storyline For The First Time In Its Shows

This story arc is a first for the network, as it is for the first time that they are telling the story of a character who is on a journey of realising his or her sexual orientation.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2017, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Disney Channel Introduces Gay Storyline For The First Time In Its Shows
A still from Andi Mack. (Youtube/Disney)

Los Angeles Disney Channel is introducing a gay storyline into one of its shows for the first time. Andi Mack, a coming-of-age drama, will feature one of the show's main characters grappling with feelings for a male classmate.

The show is currently in its second season. The drama by Terri Minsky, revolves around a 13-year-old girl Andi, her family and her two best friends -- Cyrus and Buffy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Andi Mack is a story about tweens figuring out who they are; Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it's appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity," a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement.

Disney Channel has featured gay characters before, appearing in single episodes of shows like "Good Luck Charlie" and the animated "Doc McStuffins".
However, this story arc is a first for the network, as it is for the first time that they are telling the story of a character who is on a journey of realising his or her sexual orientation.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES