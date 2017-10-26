Disney Channel Introduces Gay Storyline For The First Time In Its Shows
This story arc is a first for the network, as it is for the first time that they are telling the story of a character who is on a journey of realising his or her sexual orientation.
A still from Andi Mack. (Youtube/Disney)
Los Angeles Disney Channel is introducing a gay storyline into one of its shows for the first time. Andi Mack, a coming-of-age drama, will feature one of the show's main characters grappling with feelings for a male classmate.
The show is currently in its second season. The drama by Terri Minsky, revolves around a 13-year-old girl Andi, her family and her two best friends -- Cyrus and Buffy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Andi Mack is a story about tweens figuring out who they are; Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it's appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity," a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement.
Disney Channel has featured gay characters before, appearing in single episodes of shows like "Good Luck Charlie" and the animated "Doc McStuffins".
However, this story arc is a first for the network, as it is for the first time that they are telling the story of a character who is on a journey of realising his or her sexual orientation.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shoaib Akhtar 'Shocked & Speechless' After Pune Pitch Fiasco
- Apple International Warranty: Buy iPhone X (64GB) For Rs 65,000 From US
- Jhanvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Can't Contain Their Excitement As They Meet Meher Vij
- India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Pune: Team India Report Card
- Richa Chadha On Jia Aur Jia, Female Road Trip Films and Typecasting In Bollywood