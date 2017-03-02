Disney Makes Progress; Beauty and the Beast Remake to Feature Gay Moments

Los Angeles: The forthcoming remake of the film Beauty and the Beast, starring Luke Evans and Emma Watson, will, in a first for the Disney film company, feature a gay aspect, the movie's director Bill Condon said.

Condon said the character Belle's suitor Gaston has an admirer in the form of his manservant LeFou (essayed by Josh Gad) in the musical film, reports independent.co.uk.

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," Condon told Attitude magazine.

"He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie," he added.

A trailer clip released for the film showed LeFou heaping lavish praise on Gaston who seems to be enjoying the attention.

The storyline will be a side plot to the main story about Belle (played by Emma Watson) and her relationship with the Beast (Dan Stevens).

"When they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did," Watson said.

"There's this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her," she added.