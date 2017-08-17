Divyanka Tripathi Tweets to PM Modi; Asks for Rape-Free Nation

Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It's a 'No Woman's Land' or a #RapistsParadise we live in! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ।

बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

We live in fear & criminals live fearlessly! I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life! https://t.co/CYN2OK5C3m — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Post independence day celebrations we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight!@narendramodi — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi expressed her fear of living in a no woman's land through a series of a tweet on Independence Day. Addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tweets are hard hitting and shed light on the grim reality of the times we live in. She questioned PM Modi's policies for women and asked him to get rid of 'rapists' as a part of his 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.She also asked Indian women to not vote for any political party as their kind is deemed unimportant in this nation. The actress wrote, "Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It's a 'No Woman's Land' or a #RapistsParadise we live in!"She went ahead and expressed how she would never give birth to a daughter in this godforsaken country.She further wrote, "We live in fear & criminals live fearlessly! I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life!"Divyanka even expressed her desire for a freedom fight for Women's right and security.This is the first time any television actress has expressed such strong political views under any prevalent social topic. A rape of a minor instigated Divyanka to channel her anger and anguish on Twitter.