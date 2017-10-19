Diwali 2017: Bollywood Celebs Send Love, Prosperity Greetings
While some stars shared photographs with their family over social media, others greeted Happy Diwali to their fans.
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali festival at a Hindu temple. (Image for representation/Reuters)
Here's what these celebs tweeted:
Dilip Kumar: May this beautiful festival fill your lives with joy, happiness, prosperity and peace. God bless.
May this beautiful festival of Diwali fill your lives with joy, happiness, prosperity and peace. God bless. pic.twitter.com/vGQrzTFbPM— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 18, 2017
Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.
Namaskar. Aap sab ko Deepavali ki hardik shubhkaamanayein. pic.twitter.com/ahJXDKDwE3— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 19, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan: To all...for all… Happy Diwali.
Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 19, 2017
Hrithik Roshan: Happy Diwali beautiful people . You are beautiful 'cause you are human. Celebrate your weakness and your strength. Sending you all my love.
Happy Diwali beautiful people . U are beautiful cause u are human. Celebrate your weakness and your strength. Sending u all my love.— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 18, 2017
Sridevi: Wishing all of you a very Happy Diwali. May this day bring prosperity, good health and peace to all.
Wishing all of you a very Happy Diwali. May this day bring prosperity, good health and peace to all. #HappyDiwali— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) October 19, 2017
Ajay Devgn: Wishing everyone a prosperous, happy and fun Diwali!
Wishing everyone a prosperous, happy and fun Diwali !— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 19, 2017
Jackie Shroff: Happiness always to all... Happy Diwali.
Happiness always to all... #HappyDiwali— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) October 19, 2017
Anupam Kher: A very happy and peaceful Diwali to all.
आप सभी को दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। A very happy and peaceful Diwali to all.:) pic.twitter.com/yAYyHzh9JC— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) October 19, 2017
Alia Bhatt: Happy Diwali to you all! Today is a very special day. For two reasons.. Diwali being the first and five years of ‘Student of the Year' being the second.
Happy happy Diwali to you all! Today is a very special day. For two reasons.. Diwali being the first and 5 years of SOTY being the second ❤️— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 19, 2017
Anushka Sharma: May you find the light in you this Diwali and help brighten this world with more compassion and happiness.
May you find the light in you this Diwali and help brighten this world with more compassion and happiness 🙏 💖 pic.twitter.com/fyOMjLqvak— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 19, 2017
Karan Johar: Happy Diwali… All my love to you and yours! Keep it safe... cracker free and full of love.
Happy Diwali ....all my love to you and yours! Keep it safe...cracker free and full of love .....❤️— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 19, 2017
Emraan Hashmi: Hoping that the dazzling lights of Diwali bring you peace, prosperity and good health. Have an eco-friendly and noise free Diwali guys.
Hoping that the dazzling lights of Diwali bring you peace, prosperity and good health. Have an eco- friendly and noise free Diwali guyz !!— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) October 19, 2017
Arjun Kapoor: Let the lights continue to shine bright for the rest of the year. Love and success to all! Happy Diwali.
Let the lights continue to shine bright for the rest of the year. Love and success to all! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/xybJrVsJXF— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 19, 2017
