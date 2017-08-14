DJ Deadmau5 Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Kelly Grill Fedoni
DJ Deadmau5 marries his girlfriend Kelly Grill Fedoni.
DJ Deadmau5 marries his girlfriend Kelly Grill Fedoni.
Los Angeles: DJ Deadmau5 and girlfriend Kelly 'Grill' Fedoni are married.
The 36-year-old Canadian record producer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony.
The DJ, whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman, shared a photo of his bride-to-be hours before their ceremony as she sat in a makeup chair.
"So before I go... here's the last shot of non married grill. Here we go," he captioned the photo.
Credit: @deadmau5
He also posted a photo of his sharp-dressed groomsmen, who all wore silver suits and silver or black ties. Deadmau5 announced that the couple had officially tied the knot with a photo of himself and his bride in her white dress.
Credit: @deadmau5
"Mr and Mrs Grill," he captioned the picture.
On January 2016, Deadmau5 revealed he had secretly popped the question when he shared a picture of the real estate saleswoman wearing an engagement ring on her finger while vacationing in the Maldives with friends
