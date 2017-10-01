Do Not Try to Fit in With Everybody, Advises Huma Qureshi

: Actress Huma Qureshi believes it is important to be yourself and not to be afraid of standing out in the crowd."Be yourself and don't try to fit in with everybody and don't be afraid to stand-out. Professional ups and downs keep coming and going. Success and failure nobody can predict. In our world, how successful you are it sort of shows that how right or good you are which is not true. You just keep doing your thing and inshallah one day success will come," Huma told contestants on the sidelines of beauty pageant Miss Diva 2017."India's beauty is that here people can come from different religions, regions and strata of society despite that, this country allows you to work on your potential, be it in any field," added Huma, who is currently shooting for superstar Rajinikanth starrer "Kaala".Kaala, also known as Kaala Karikaalan, is written and directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush under his production house Wunderbar Films.The film also features Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Sayaji Shinde and Sakshi Agarwal in key roles.