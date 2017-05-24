Do You Know What is Baahubali Star Prabhas' Most Prized Possession?

There is no denying the fact that actor Prabhas is at the peak of his career, courtesy the incredible success of his SS Rajamouli's films Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Since the Baahubali franchise has made him a household name in India, anything he does becomes news.

Everyone knows that Prabhas had to bulk up in order to prepare himself for the role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, but not many are aware of the fact that he took up several outdoor activities along with gymming. His rigorous training also included playing volleyball as it is a sport that keeps all the body parts in shape.

The actor has mastered the sport and in the process, he has also become a huge fan of the beach sport so much so that he has built a volleyball court adjacent to his Hyderabad residence.

And his sand volleyball court has become his most prized possession now – which is not just used by him, but also his friends.

As far as work goes, the actor has been signed up for director Sujeeth's film Sahoo which will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2018