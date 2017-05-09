Dobaara Trailer: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Adapted from Oculus, one of the most scariest movies of all times, Dobaara stars Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. The fact that the film's trailer reveals as much as it conceals makes Dobaara a welcome detour from the usual horror films Bollywood offers.

Huma and Saqib, who happen to be siblings in real life, play brother and sister in this psychological thriller. The film revolves around a mirror, who is believed to be haunted. While Huma's character Natasha believes that the mirror has something to do with their parents' death, Kabir, Saqib's character doesn't share the same belief and the plot dwindles between the contradictory views of the two - dealing with the killing of their parents a decade ago.

Some scenes, particularly the ones featuring Huma, in the two-minute-long trailer will send chills down your spine. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray and Rhea Chakraborty in key roles.

Directed by Prawaal Raman, the film set to hit the theaters on June 2, will clash with Rajkummar Rao-starrer Behen Hogi Teri.