Doing Physically-Taxing Stunts, Moves At 51 Is Not Easy, Says Salman Khan

Mumbai: He is currently working on action film Tiger Zinda Hai, and soon after it will switch to Remo D'Souza's dance movie, but Salman Khan says doing physically taxing stunts and moves at 51 is not easy for him.

Salman says his last film, wrestling drama Sultan, took a toll on his body and jokes giving nod to the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed spy-action movie was "foolish" of him.

"After Sultan there was lot of pain in my body... Now I have signed Tiger Zinda Hai like a fool, I am jumping of the building, running and shooting doing all action I am going mad in the film. I feel one day my knee will come out.

"And after that I am doing Remo D'Souza's dancing film, foolish (thing). Initially I thought it's just dancing and I will have to do a bit more of dancing. I did not realise dancing today is about acrobatics and gymnastics. I am 51-year old and I have taken this panga," Salman says in an interview.

There were reports that the dance based film is titled ABCD 3 but the superstar denies.

"I am not doing ABCD 3, it's a Disney property. The dance film that I am doing (as an actor) and producing is different. Not all dance films are ABCD," he adds.

Salman will be seen next in Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan. This film marks the third collaboration between the actor-director duo after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

"After having worked with Kabir in three films we understand each other well. We share a great comfort level but that doesn't mean I will do all the films that he will offer me.

"If I don't like what he has offered me I won't do it and even he won't work with me if he thinks I am not fit for a film," he says.

Also starring Sohail Khan, Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu Tubelight hits cinema houses on June 23.

Besides Kabir, Salman is also reuniting with another frequent collaborator, Katrina Kaif. The duo, who were last seen together on screen in 2012, have teamed up for Tiger Zinda Hai.

"It's always great working with her. She is the most hard working actress I have ever met. She rehearses a lot be it for dance or action sequences in a film. She has been working very hard for Tiger Zinda Hai," he says.