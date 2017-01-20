Donald Trump Inauguration: List of Artistes Attending the 'Big' Party

Donald Trump is all set to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United State in few hours. The big moment for Trump and his supporters is going to be a gala affair or so the President-elect says. While the inaugural party for the President has always been a star-studded affair, this year the Hollywood has other plans. Evidentially, most of Hollywood A-Listers have shown their discomfort towards Trump right from the beginning and has been attacking him for his misogynist and controversial remarks.

Many artistes who have constantly performed at the White House during Obama's term and inauguration have refused to perform for Trump's party. The list of performers is not nearly as glittery as it has been for Obama. However, this hasn't stop Trump from being any less excited for his big day and declare that Celebrities can't don anything.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Let's take a look at the artists who have agreed to perform for probably one of the most controversial President of USA:

Sam Moore

1960's popular singer, Sam Moore, of soul duo Sam and Dave is due to perform.

The 81-year-old Moore was famous for the track "Soul Man" recorded in 1967. About performing for a President dissed by the entire Hollywood fraternity, Moore said, "We must all join hands and work together with our new President. I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country."

The Rockettes

The Rockettes are a precision dance company which has been performing at many official parties. Several members of the group publicly expressed their disappointment, saying they didn't want to perform. However, the organisation later said those who don't want to perform don't have to.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, sometimes colloquially referred to as MoTab or Tab Choir, is a 360-member, all-volunteer choir. However, one member of the choir dropped out after it was announced they would perform. The member left the choir saying, "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him."

Jackie Evancho

Former America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho is the only solo singer booked so far, and probably one of the bigger stars.

She was on the television show six years ago, when she was ten, and has since released several albums. The singer has also performed twice at Obama events.

Toby Keith

One of the popular country singers, Toby Keith is also confirmed for the inauguration party. The country singer has said he "won't apologise" for performing and that he is looking forward to performing for "our country and our military.

Jon Voight



Hollywood's only widely known actor supporting Trump from the beginning, Jon Voight, is set to mark his presence at the party. The Midnight Cowboy star has backed Donald Trump by tweeting that he'll be the greatest US President.

Lee Greenwood

This will be the fourth inauguration he performs at. The country singer is famous for performing God Bless The USA.

The Frontmen of Country

This is a group of various country singers including Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald.

The Piano Guys



This group is famous for covering popular songs using classical instruments. They have "prayed for understanding" after agreeing to perform at the inauguration.

The band wrote in a statement: "We sincerely hope and pray for your understanding. We don’t feel right limiting our positive message only to people that believe or act the same way we do. We haven’t changed our message. We haven’t changed who we are, what we stand for, or what our music means and why we write it. We’re still doing what we’ve always done — playing for anyone who will hear our musical message with the hope that it persuades its listeners to love others."

Other not so known performers include The Star Spangled Singers, The MIXX, DJ Freedom, DJ Romin and others.

Well, looks like it's not going to be as starry as night Trump wanted it to be.