Washington: Did some bits of Donald Trump's inauguration speech sound similar to the dialogue of D.C. comics villain Bane? According to Jezebel, some sections of the new US President's speech are 'directly lifted' from villain Bane's dialogues in Batman film The Dark Knight Rises.

According to Jezebel, Trump's speech bore similarities to lines of the dialogue spoken by Bane (Tom Hardy), the main villain in the Christopher Nolan film.

See, for instance, the below.

At one stage, Trump said:

"...today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you... the people."

Compare this with Bane's speech in the film.

Bane says: "We take Gotham from the corrupt. The rich. The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people."

The remainder of the speech too shares similar sentiments.

"For too long a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost," Trump's speech continued.

"Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

"That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you."

Bane's speech:

"Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed. Step forward those who would serve. For an army will be raised. The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city... it will endure. Gotham will survive."

"To Trump's credit though, Steve Bannon probably wrote this speech," said Jezebel.

Bannon is an American campaign manager, businessman, and media executive who is chief strategist and Senior Counselor for the presidency of Donald Trump.