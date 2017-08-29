Don't Like to Dwell on Success or Failure: Rakul Preet

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is on a career high with five hits in the last twelve months, is happy about the current phase of her career but said she doesn't like to dwell too much on success or failure."Honestly, I don't find this phase exciting because neither a hit makes me happy nor a flop makes me sad. It's difficult for me to get excited because I don't even know how to celebrate a hit. It's great that your work is getting recognized, but I am always thinking about what I'm doing next," Rakul said.Last year, Rakul's three Telugu releases Nannaku Prematho, Sarrainodu and Dhruva struck gold at the box office.Although her first release of this year Winner turned out to be a dud, she bounced back strongly with hits Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam and Jaya Janaki Nayaka.Instead of basking in momentary success, her focus is on the longer run."I'm happy that the last two years have been great. It's nice to know that people have been talking about my work. But all this dies down eventually. I'm always thinking of what I can do in the longer run. I don't like to dwell too much on success or failure," she said.Has this back-to-back success brought more pressure upon her?"It's always there. People might say a lot of things about the kind of films I do. But I can only choose from what I get. I'm lucky that the films that I chose in the recent past did very well. I'll continue picking the best from what I get. It also needs to be understood that a fate of a film is not in our hands," she added.Asked if this successful phase has any impact on how she will approach an offer, she said, "It's always based on permutation and combination.""Sometimes you sign a project because you want to work with a certain director. In the case of Spyder, my next release, I signed the film even before I heard the narration because of the combination. I have always wanted to work with Murugadoss sir and also with Mahesh Babu," she explained.She is quite excited about the film, due for release this Dussehra.On the career front, Rakul also has two Tamil projects Dheeran Adhigaaram Ondruand a yet-untitled film with Suriya in her kitty.