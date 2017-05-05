Don't See Baahubali as a Regional Film, Urges Kabir Khan

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who has released the teaser of his upcoming film Tubelight, is delighted with the phenomenon that Baahubali has emerged to be. He says the film must not be looked at as a regional project.

"I really feel good whenever any film does well. We should not see 'Baahubali' as a regional film. That's the triumph of 'Baahubali'... The team has successfully combined south and north market, and for that, hats off to S.S. Rajamouli. I think he made a brilliant effort," Kabir said here on Thursday.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released last week, has taken the box office by a storm. It is doing well pan-India, especially since it has come out in four languages.

Meanwhile, Kabir launched the teaser of Tubelight on Thursday, and gave a sneak peek into it to lead actor Salman Khan's fans.

He said Salman plays a "different and challenging kind of role" in the movie, the story of which is based on the Hollywood film Little Boy.

"Salman has just pushed the boundaries in terms of craft and acting in this film," Kabir said.

The actor's brother Sohail is also seen with Salman in posters, and the director reveals he is doing an important role in the film.

Talking about the chemistry of both the brothers, Kabir said: "They both are brothers and obviously they love each other a lot, so it was easy for me. As a director, if I have to establish that there is love between two brothers, then I get to see that very easily between Sohail and Salman because of their body language and their reactions with each other. I really enjoyed working with both of them."

Tubelight will release worldwide on June 23.