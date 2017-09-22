Don't Think Actors Today Are Image Bound: Sharad Kelkar

: Sharad Kelkar has played both positive and negative characters on the big and small screen and the popular TV star says actors today do not have to stick to an image.In Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Sharad's character had grey shades and with Omung Kumar's upcoming release Bhoomi, he will be seen as an antagonist.Sharad says, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui (for example) is doing both negative and positive parts and nobody is typecasting him. People are not typecasting actors they are rather valuing them. I don't think actors today are image bound."It is important for actors to chose right projects and show their versatility. One can get offers for negative or positive roles but it is up to the actor what films he or she wants to pick up next."Citing examples of stars from Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen to Akshay Kumar in Ajnabee and Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Sharad believes times are changing as even heroes of B-Town are not shying away from showing their evil side on the silver screen."The best example is of Shah Rukh Khan as he started off anti-hero in Darr and people loved him as a bad boy. Salman Khan is going to play a negative or grey part in Race 3, so we have big actors also moving away from positive roles," adds Sharad.The actor says he loves when somebody hates him as it validates the fact he has done his job right. "I think for any actor who is appreciated for being a good or bad boy is a great thing. We portray bad things on the screen so that people value the good things in life."So bad is the most important factor in terms of goodness. For an actor also, if he doesn't do a negative or grey part, he will not understand the difference or value of positive roles. One can even see a change in terms of performance (after playing negative parts)," he says.Bhoomi marks actor Sanjay Dutt's comeback film and the 40-year-old actor is not worried about the actor being at the centre of the film."It has to be about him (Dutt) as it is his comeback film, so the attention will be on him and that is ok. I am not that experienced in terms of work. It was an amazing experience of working with him," says Sharad. With Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, the film releases tomorrow.