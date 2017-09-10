Don't Want To Sensationalise Raj Kapoor's Life: Rishi Kapoor on Father's Biopic

: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says if a biopic is made on his father, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, the family would make sure his life is depicted in its truest sense and not sensationalised.The 65-year-old actor says he understands that the present generation is curious about Kapoor's personal and professional life, but if a biopic will ever be made, the story will be dealt with utmost care.In an interview, Rishi says, "We don't want to do anything that would upset any family in the film industry. Youcan't make a biopic and not say things that happened other than work."There were relationships which I have said it in my book, you can't deny it at all, so why make it at all. I don'twant to hurt anybody's emotions or stir up hornet's nest, we don't want to sensationalise. We want the younger generation to know the real Raj Kapoor through his biopic."The actor opened up about Kapoor in his autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, where he also mentioned his father's affair with yesteryear's actor Nargis Dutt.Rishi says his sister once approached Sunil Dutt (Nargis' husband) seeking permission to make a biopic on Kapoor, but "Dutt sahab just said one thing, 'let sleeping dogs lie, let's not stir up or upset anybody'."The 65-year-old actor insists it is a collective decision taken by the Kapoor family to not make a biopic."Since the past 50 years it (offer for biopic) is on. Producer Bobby Bedi, who made 'Bandit Queen', offered todo it. But we, as a family, have an objection till our mother is living.""If someone wants to make the film against our wishes and if we try to negate it, it will go wrong," he adds.On the acting front, Rishi will be seen next in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, alongside actors Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Payal Ghosh.The film is set to release on September 15.