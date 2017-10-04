Doob Trailer: Irrfan Khan-starrer is a Poignant Tale of Relationships
Directed and written by Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, Doob will hit the theatres on October 29.
After a prolonged battle, the trailer of India-Bangladesh's joint production, Doob, has finally been unveiled.
The film, which has already won critical acclaim at several international film festivals, made headlines when it was banned by the Bangladesh censor board. Directed and written by Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, the film will hit the theatres in India on October 29.
Titled No Bed Of Roses in English, the film stars Irrfan Khan, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra in lead roles.
The story finds its base on two families, who discover the inner fabric of love when the headman of one of the families dies. If the trailer is anything to go by, Farooki's tale looks like a poignant take on life, death, human relationships and family bonds.
In fact, in an earlier interview to News18.com, Farooki explained that Doob is his first attempt to an intense but gentle family piece. "I consider the film like Mount Fuji in winter. You look at it and it's so peaceful outside with snow all over it. But you think of what it's carrying within- a raging volcano," he said.
