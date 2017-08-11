Dravidian Culture Will Continue to Exist Till 'Dravida' Exists in National Anthem: Kamal Haasan

Tamil movie world mega star Kamal Haasan on Thursday said Dravidian culture is pan-Indian and would continue to exist till the word `Dravida' exists in India's National Anthem.Speaking at the 75th-anniversary celebrations of DMK mouthpiece, Tamil daily Murasoli, he said: "Many are predicting that Dravidian culture would vanish. But Dravidam (Dravidian culture) would continue to exist till the word Dravida exists in the National Anthem."He said Dravidian culture is actually a pan-Indian culture that spread from the Indus Valley Civilisation.Haasan said way back in 1983 DMK President and Murasoli Editor M. Karunanidhi had sent him a telegram asking as to why he should not join DMK."I didn't answer to that telegram," Haasan said, adding that the DMK chief did not ask him about it again due to his "magnanimity".Kamal Haasan said he did not want to miss an opportunity to sit along with editors of various dailies and magazines and hence decided to accept to participate in Thursday's function.The other big star of the Tamil movie world present at the function was Rajinikanth.Haasan, who has of late been critical of the AIADMK government, was seated on the dais next to DMK Working President M.K. Stalin.Rajinikanth, who may enter politics, was seated along with other dignitaries.The function was attended by editors of various dailies and magazines and cine stars.