Dua Lipa Launches Special Indian Version Of New Rules

: English singer Dua Lipa has come up with a special Indian version of her hit song New rules."To all my fans in India, are you following the rules? Here's a version I made just for you! Watch and listen to New rules right here," Lipa posted on Facebook.The brief video features her singing in English and has Hindi subtitles.Lipa's self-titled debut studio album released on June 2. The album has seven singles, including hits like Be the one and New rules.Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith is also one of the fans of the hit track."I dance naked to New rules and try to re-create the video at least once a week. Today is that day. I love you Dua," Smith tweeted on Thursday.