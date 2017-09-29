Dua Lipa Launches Special Indian Version Of New Rules
Dua Lipa has come up with a special Indian version of her hit song New rules
Dua Lipa attends the VOXI launch party at Brick Lane Yard on August 31, 2017 in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)
London: English singer Dua Lipa has come up with a special Indian version of her hit song New rules.
"To all my fans in India, are you following the rules? Here's a version I made just for you! Watch and listen to New rules right here," Lipa posted on Facebook.
The brief video features her singing in English and has Hindi subtitles.
Lipa's self-titled debut studio album released on June 2. The album has seven singles, including hits like Be the one and New rules.
Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith is also one of the fans of the hit track.
"I dance naked to New rules and try to re-create the video at least once a week. Today is that day. I love you Dua," Smith tweeted on Thursday.
