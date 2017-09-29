GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Dua Lipa Launches Special Indian Version Of New Rules

Dua Lipa has come up with a special Indian version of her hit song New rules

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2017, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dua Lipa Launches Special Indian Version Of New Rules
Dua Lipa attends the VOXI launch party at Brick Lane Yard on August 31, 2017 in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)
London: English singer Dua Lipa has come up with a special Indian version of her hit song New rules.

"To all my fans in India, are you following the rules? Here's a version I made just for you! Watch and listen to New rules right here," Lipa posted on Facebook.

The brief video features her singing in English and has Hindi subtitles.

Lipa's self-titled debut studio album released on June 2. The album has seven singles, including hits like Be the one and New rules.

Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith is also one of the fans of the hit track.

"I dance naked to New rules and try to re-create the video at least once a week. Today is that day. I love you Dua," Smith tweeted on Thursday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES