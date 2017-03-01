Dubbing for Kriti Sanon is Like 'Reliving' the Film

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon says she used to hate dubbing for films, but has eventually started enjoying the process.

Kriti made her debut in Bollywood in 2014, and has featured in Dilwale. She is currently dubbing for her upcoming film Raabta.

"Dubbing is like reliving the whole film, every single emotion in a small silent room! Hated it! Strangely have started enjoying it now. Raabta," Kriti tweeted.

Raabta, a romantic drama, also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and is scheduled to release on June 9. Raabta was extensively shot in Budapest.

She will also be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi.