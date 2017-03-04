Teaser of Disney XD's Ducktales 2 is out and it promises an upgrade on Uncle Scrooge's adventures. With lots of 90's nostalgia and the iconic theme music, the rich 'bazillionaire' can be seen hungry for adventure as his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie are getting used to their rich life.

Looks like the reboot is going to lean harder on the adventures and mayhem that made the original series so memorable.

The teaser also features Donald Duck as an explorer/adventurer hinting that the show is going to have a lot of his appearances. Ducktales 2 will air in Summer this year and we can't wait to see how the reboot takes the iconic cartoon a step further.