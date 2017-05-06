Dulquer Salmaan, Wife Amal Sufiya Blessed With a Baby Girl

It's a good day for actor Mammootty's family as his son Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya welcome their first child. Moreover, the news comes in on the same day as the release of his film Comrade In America.

Dulquer took to Instagram and posted a photograph of a medical document that mentioned the birth of a baby girl. The actor soon took to social media sites and expressed his joy over the arrival their little bundle of joy.

In an emotional post, the actor wrote, "Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself."

He also thanked fans for their unconditional love and support. "For all the immense love all of you shower upon us. For all the undying support you give us. For always rooting for us to do our best. Every release, every event, every news of ours lives you all share in our joy. In return I can only return our happiness, joy and gratitude," he wrote.

Even though the actor kept his message on Twitter brief, it's clear that he's happ both with the addition of a new member in their family and the release of his film. "Doubly happy !! We are blessed with an angel. Our own little princess. My brain isn't even comprehending all this. Over the moon !!," he wrote.

The actor will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, Nag Ashwin's Mahanati and Lal Jose's Oru Bhayanakara Kamukan.