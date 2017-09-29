GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dulquer Salmaan's Solo Passed With 'U' Certificate

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film Solo has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U certificate.

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2017, 7:14 AM IST
Image: A file photo of Dulquer Salmaan
Chennai: Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film Solo, which stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U certificate. It is slated for release on October 5.

While the Malayalam version of the film has been cleared with a 'U' certificate, the Tamil version has been passed with a U/A certificate.

"Here's a lovely surprise. We get a 'U' certificate in Malayalam," Nambiar tweeted on Thursday.



Tipped to be an anthology, Solo is a story with a mythical touch.

Nambiar said: "It's a collection of four different stories on earth, water, fire and wind. I can't divulge more about the plot."

He also said Solo is a genuine bilingual.

"We have shot every scene twice. Once in Tamil and the second time in Malayalam. It was like shooting two films at the cost and time of making one film," he added.

Solo also stars Arthi Venkatesh, Dhansikaa, Dino Morea, Neha Sharma and Sruthi Hariharan.

The film is jointly produced by Getaway Films and Abaam Films.
