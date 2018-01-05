Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor to Release on June 29

The no-holds-barred story of Sanjay Dutt, directed by @RajkumarHirani, #DuttBiopic releasing on June 29! A Fox Star Studios presentation, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and #RajkumarHirani. #RanbirKapoor — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) January 5, 2018

The makers of Dutt biopic have announced the release date of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The story of Sanjay Dutt's tremulous life will be out on June 29, the film's production studio Fox Star Hindi announced in a tweet.Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Dutt biopic is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Telling the life story of one of nation's most loved actor- Sanjay Dutt, the film starts Ranbir in the lead role with Dia Mirza essaying the role Manyata Dutt.Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will be seen portraying the parents of the actor, Sunil Dutt, and Nargis respectively. Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Jim Sarb are in the supporting roles essaying characters from Sanjay's key moments in life.The film is expected to each every good, bad and ugly phase of the controversial actor's life, who made his way to the top fighting drug abuse and serious criminal charges. The movie is part of a three-film deal signed by Fox Star Studios with Hirani and Chopra.