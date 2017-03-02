Dwayne Johnson Explains His Angry Face During The Big Oscars' Goof Up

Trust Dwayne Johnson to express is bafflement in the most interesting way possible. The former WWE star, popularly known as The Rock was in the crowd of celebrities clicked during the Best Picture goof up at The Academy Awards recently.

While the entire world gasped at the awkwardness that happened on stage when La La Land was mistakenly announced Best Picture Winner, Johnson was thinking of something else altogether. The actor later clarified his thoughts on Instagram.

He wrote, " You can literally see my wheels spinnin' on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture. Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, "NO IT'S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!" as he walked up onto the stage. When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, "What the f*cks he doing?". She grabbed my arm and said, "Oh my God, they made a mistake". The rest was history. In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge... I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award. Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love and adore Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue. "

Among the hilarious shots of the Oscar audience during the awkward moment at Sunday's ceremony is one which shows Meryl Streep to Matt Damon in various states of disbelief. One of the most amusing faces belongs to Dwayne Johnson, who looked baffled, like the rest of us.

Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in Fast 8 and alongside Zac Efron in Baywatch. The film also marks the Hollywood debut of Priyanka Chopra.