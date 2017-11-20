Ed Sheeran Divide Tour: The Singer Wins Hearts at His Mumbai Concert

Dressed in blue kurta and jeans, hanging the guitar with the logo of his latest album Divide painted over it, the blue-eyed English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran touched all the right cord to make thousands of Mumbaikars to sing their lung out on a cold Sunday evening on the occasion of his much-awaited India Tour of the year.Shareen, who landed in this magical city on Friday evening and had a gala time on Saturday night on a star-studded house party hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan, looked really fresh and highly energetic while on stage here at the Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex.Addressing the audience as "one of the loud crowd", the "Galway Gal" famed expressed his excitement of coming back to Mumbai city."I think I got the most enthusiast crowd over here when I came to Mumbai two years ago. I was longing to be here, to see you guys who are gonna sing along with me," said the pop star flaunting his Indian attire.As he took the stage around 8 p.m. with fans' favourite Castle on the Hill, the crowd of mostly South Mumbai, chilling over beer and food, gathered in no time in the stadium's Diamond area (the ticket price of that area was reportedly Rs 20,000) and started humming along.Sheeran performed some of his chartbusters like Eraser, Bloodstream and Happier followed by Perfect on which the crowd sang along to their fullest.While the singer partied with the who's who of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Shahid Kapoor among many others on Saturday night, some of the special guests like Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Aarav Kumar, Ananya Birla, Aftab Shivadasani, Surily Goel, Lopamudra Raut and Siddharth Mahadevan besides others were present at the gig.After performing over an hour, when the crowd started wondering when will he sing the all-time crowd favourite Shape Of You, the popster played a prank saying, "so guys, this is going to be the last song of the day. I loved coming back here and had a wonderful time as you guys had it too!" that followed his performance of "You Need Me, I Don't Need You".And then, for a moment, the audience appeared silent as he left the stage.Before the silent stayed longer, the ginger-haired came back flaunting the Indian cricket jersey singing "The club isn't the best place to find a lover/ So the bar is where I go..." and that was perhaps the loudest moment of the night.