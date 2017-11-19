Ed Sheeran Grooves to Badri Ki Dulhania, Bollywood Takes Notes

When @farahkhankunder teaches you, @manieshpaul & this cool kid (Also sings a bit) some legit Bollywood moves. #Sheeran #ShapeOfYou A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Ed Sheeran might be all geared up to enthrall the city of Mumbai with his popular tracks including Shape of You, Perfect and New Man tonight. But Bollywood had its share of fun last night when the who's who of film and television fraternity gathered at Farah Khan's residence to welcome the singer.Of the many photographs and videos that have surfaced on the internet, the best perhaps is the one, wherein Sheeran is dancing to the popular track Badri Ki Dulhania along with host Farah Khan, Maniesh Paul and Nakuul Mehta. Interestingly, filmmaker and choreographer Farah was teaching the best of dance moves to Sheeran last night and like a good student, Sheeran picked up the moves pretty quickly and effortlessly.Nakuul took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, "When @farahkhankunder teaches you, @manieshpaul & this cool kid (Also sings a bit) some legit Bollywood moves."The Grammy Award-winning British singer will perform at the JioGarden at BKC tonight. While Sheeran had to reschedule his Osaka, Tokyo and Manila tour dates due to an injury, the date for his gig in India remained unchanged.