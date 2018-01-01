GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ed Sheeran Is 'A Little Obsessed' With Robbie Williams

The 26-year-old singer said that his career path has similarities with that of Williams'.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ed Sheeran Is 'A Little Obsessed' With Robbie Williams
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
London: Ed Sheeran said he has developed a "little obsession" for singer Robbie Williams.

The 26-year-old singer said that his career path has similarities with that of Williams'.

"I feel a weird affinity with Robbie. We email now and then but I've been reading up on him and his career is so similar to mine," Sheeran told The Sun.

"Like the way the album's going, the way it went to stadiums, the way it was just like one lone man... a very lonely sort of life. I have a little obsession with him and working out how he did stuff.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php