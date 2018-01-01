Ed Sheeran Is 'A Little Obsessed' With Robbie Williams
The 26-year-old singer said that his career path has similarities with that of Williams'.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
London: Ed Sheeran said he has developed a "little obsession" for singer Robbie Williams.
The 26-year-old singer said that his career path has similarities with that of Williams'.
"I feel a weird affinity with Robbie. We email now and then but I've been reading up on him and his career is so similar to mine," Sheeran told The Sun.
"Like the way the album's going, the way it went to stadiums, the way it was just like one lone man... a very lonely sort of life. I have a little obsession with him and working out how he did stuff.
The 26-year-old singer said that his career path has similarities with that of Williams'.
"I feel a weird affinity with Robbie. We email now and then but I've been reading up on him and his career is so similar to mine," Sheeran told The Sun.
"Like the way the album's going, the way it went to stadiums, the way it was just like one lone man... a very lonely sort of life. I have a little obsession with him and working out how he did stuff.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidarbha's Five Stars Who Helped Them Win Maiden Ranji Title
- Who will Play Bruce Lee in Shekhar Kapur's Biopic on Martial Arts Hero?
- Anushka Strikes a Pose With Dhawan’s Wife As Virat Flaunts Bhangra Moves in Cape Town
- India vs South Africa: Bumrah Opens Up About His Training With Test Squad
- Turkey's 'Bird Language' Scores UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.