Ed Sheeran Is 'Little Obsessed' With Robbie Williams
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
London: Ed Sheeran said he has developed a "little obsession" for singer Robbie Williams.
"I feel a weird affinity with Robbie. We email now and then but I've been reading up on him and his career is so similar to mine," Sheeran told The Sun.
"Like the way the album's going, the way it went to stadiums, the way it was just like one lone man... a very lonely sort of life. I have a little obsession with him and working out how he did stuff.
