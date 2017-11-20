Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, Overwhelmed by Response of His Indian 'Sheerios'

Ed Sheeran, who landed in Mumbai on Friday night, enthralled the crowds at Mumbai’s Jio Garden BKC. The international music sensation took to the stage with his popular tracks Eraser, Perfect, Hearts Don’t Break Around Here, Shape of You and New Man among others. The concert was a part of the Asian leg of his world tour to support his albumDivide.Just a day before his gig, the singer was welcomed by Bollywood biggies with a lavish house party at Farah Khan’s Mumbai pad. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, newbies Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor were present at the event. Many pictures and videos from the bash have surfaced on the internet.In an exclusive interaction with CNN News18, Sheeran shared that India has such a beautiful culture and it is one of his favorite places to visit in the world. The food, music, dancing, people. While partying with Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebrities the previous night, Sheeran ate a lot of Indian food and danced to a lot of Indian and Bollywood music; while he doesn't remember the names, he enjoyed every minute of it.Speaking about his fan-base in India, Ed says he's realized that he's gotten quite big in India. According to him, while he did "all right" when he visited the country last time in 2015, this time around he was taken aback by the number of Indian 'Sheerios'(as his fans across the world are called) and their overwhelming response.