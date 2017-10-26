Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert Schedule to Remain Unchanged

Singer Ed Sheeran has rescheduled his Osaka, Tokyo and Manila tour dates due to his injury, but the date for his gig in India remains unchanged.Sheeran will start his Asia tour on November 11 in Singapore. The tour dates in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Mumbai, and Dubai will go ahead as scheduled, read a statement.Osaka, Tokyo and Manila tour dates will be rescheduled to April, 2018. Due to scheduling conflicts and limited venue availability in April 2018, Sheeran has been forced to cancel his tour dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta.Sheeran is making the changes after a cycling accident earlier this month which left him with a fractured wrist and elbow."A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards. Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018. My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it's just been impossible to reschedule these for next year," Sheeran said."I'm really gutted that not all the postponed dates could be rescheduled and I am working hard with my team to try and come back to these places as soon as I can to see all of you. I'm sorry to everyone who has been affected by this," he added.The Grammy Award-winning British singer will perform at the JioGarden at BKC here on November 19. The concert is brought to India by AEG Presents and PR Worldwide in collaboration with BookMyShow.He will now perform in Manila on April 8, in Osaka on April 11, in Tokyo on April 13 and 14 next year.