Ed Sheeran's Shape of You Crosses Half A Billion Streams in India
Artists like Ed Sheeran cut through geographies and have entered into the hinterland which is seen with the views coming from cities like Indore, Bhilai, Patiala to even Kochi.
Image: Instagram/ Ed Sheeran
Mumbai: Singer Ed Sheeran's hit track Shape of You has crossed the half a billion mark on video streaming platforms in India.
Audio streaming platforms like Saavn, Gaana, Hungama and Wynk, are surprised by this popularity and consumer demand as they too have never seen streaming numbers rise at such a high rate, read a statement.
"India is changing its listening behavior from Hindi/regional to a whole lot of English. In fact, artists like Ed Sheeran cut through geographies and have entered into the hinterland which is seen with the views coming from cities like Indore, Bhilai, Patiala to even Kochi! Ed has a massive following here and we are overwhelmed by the response," Arjun Sankalia, Head International Music, Sony Music India, said.
Audio streaming platforms like Saavn, Gaana, Hungama and Wynk, are surprised by this popularity and consumer demand as they too have never seen streaming numbers rise at such a high rate, read a statement.
"India is changing its listening behavior from Hindi/regional to a whole lot of English. In fact, artists like Ed Sheeran cut through geographies and have entered into the hinterland which is seen with the views coming from cities like Indore, Bhilai, Patiala to even Kochi! Ed has a massive following here and we are overwhelmed by the response," Arjun Sankalia, Head International Music, Sony Music India, said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2.0 Audio Launch: Rajinikanth, Akshay, Rahman Set the Stage on Fire; See Pics
- India vs New Zealand: Swing and Pace Secret to My Success, Says Bhuvi
- Madame Tussauds Delhi Unveils Justin Bieber’s Wax Figure At The Grub Food Fest
- FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Spanish Colts Hope to Emulate La Roja's 2010 Triumph
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?