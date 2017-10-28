Ed Sheeran's Shape of You Crosses Half A Billion Streams in India

: Singer Ed Sheeran's hit track Shape of You has crossed the half a billion mark on video streaming platforms in India.Audio streaming platforms like Saavn, Gaana, Hungama and Wynk, are surprised by this popularity and consumer demand as they too have never seen streaming numbers rise at such a high rate, read a statement."India is changing its listening behavior from Hindi/regional to a whole lot of English. In fact, artists like Ed Sheeran cut through geographies and have entered into the hinterland which is seen with the views coming from cities like Indore, Bhilai, Patiala to even Kochi! Ed has a massive following here and we are overwhelmed by the response," Arjun Sankalia, Head International Music, Sony Music India, said.