Ed Sheeran to Perform at 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Los Angeles : Singer Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to make a comeback at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards after a one-year hiatus.

According to a source, Sheeran will debut new music at the show which is set to take place on February 12, 2017 here, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Ed became one of the world's most in-demand musicians with his last album and the Grammys is the perfect place to make his return," the source told The Sun newspaper.

"Millions will be tuning in for his performance and he is planning to pull out all the stops to really vow everyone," the source added.

The Grammys will just be the beginning of Sheeran's comeback as he will continue the year with his performance at Glastonbury.