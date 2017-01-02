»
Ed Sheeran to Release New Music This Week

First published: January 2, 2017, 5:25 PM IST | Updated: 16 hours ago
Ed Sheeran is starting 2017 off with a bang by releasing new music, set to debut this week.

The singer took to Twitter on New Year's Day to announce the news, via a video clip that sees him holding up a sheet of paper that reads "New music coming Friday!!"

The news follows the star's reappearance on social media last December, which saw him break a hiatus that had lasted for most of 2016. At the time, he mysteriously changed his Twitter and Instagram profile pictures to a simple blue image, leading to speculation that a new record was in the works.

