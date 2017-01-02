Ed Sheeran to Release New Music This Week
Image: Reuters
Ed Sheeran is starting 2017 off with a bang by releasing new music, set to debut this week.
The singer took to Twitter on New Year's Day to announce the news, via a video clip that sees him holding up a sheet of paper that reads "New music coming Friday!!"
The news follows the star's reappearance on social media last December, which saw him break a hiatus that had lasted for most of 2016. At the time, he mysteriously changed his Twitter and Instagram profile pictures to a simple blue image, leading to speculation that a new record was in the works.
Recommended For You
- TOP BOSSES OUTSupreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President
- This is huge!Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar Come Together for a New Film
- Angel ReturnsTaher Shah Is At It Again, Spreads 'Humanity Love' With His Latest Single
- cricket cleansingSupreme Court Tells Cricket Administrators Above 70 to Vacate Post
- Pro Wrestling LeaguePWL 2: Haryana Hammers Overpower Mumbai Maharathis