Eddie Redmayne, Wife Hannah Redmayne Expecting Second Child

The pregnancy news comes after Hannah was seen sporting a baby bump at an event in London on Wednesday evening.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2017, 10:28 AM IST
London: Actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah are expecting their second child together.

"Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," the couple's spokesperson told dailymail.co.uk.

The couple currently shares one-year-old daughter Iris.

The pregnancy news comes after Hannah was seen sporting a baby bump at an event in London on Wednesday evening.

Redmayne won the Best Actor Oscar for portraying the life of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in 2014 film The Theory of Everything.

He has also appeared in movies like The Danish Girl and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

