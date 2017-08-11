Egyptians Love Shah Rukh Khan: Singer Shaimaa Elshayeb

: Egyptian singer Shaimaa Elshayeb, who sang the track Radha in Arabic for the film Jab Harry Met Sejal, says superstar Shah Rukh Khan is loved a lot in Egypt and thus she collaborated for the project.On board with Sony Music India, Radha was Shaimaa's first collaboration in the Indian market which she says "opened an international door" for her."This opportunity opened an international door for me and I want to do more Hindi duo's and concepts in the near future," said Shaimaa.Explaining how she got on board for the track which features Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma, Shaimaa said: "Sony Music India were scouting for a Middle Eastern talent to sing the Arabic version of the song Radha and they eventually discovered me through Dubai based A&R Consultant/Music Producer Richard Hussein who connected with my Producer Richard Elhaj.""We all ideated through the collaboration and I found the project fascinating. We love Shah Rukh in Egypt and thought this would be a great collaboration to celebrate Shah Rukh's popularity in our region," she added.Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around how Sejal (Anushka) bumps into tour-guide Harry (Shah Rukh) and together they set off visiting the exact same spots that she and her family visited -- in the hope of finding her lost engagement ring.The film released on August 4.