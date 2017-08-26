GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ehsaan Noorani Calls Working with Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Spiritual

Ehsaan Noorani cherishes the years he has spent with his music group members Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa. Noorani will be a part of the judge panel of the upcoming music reality show Stage 3.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
Ehsaan Noorani Calls Working with Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Spiritual
Indian musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa attends the Poster Launch of 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' on May 04, 2017, at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: After completing 21 years of being a part of hugely successful group Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, musician Ehsaan Noorani says the journey has been "long, fun, educational, inspirational and spiritual".

"It's been long, it's been fun, and it's been educational, inspirational and spiritual. It's a long process. It's very difficult for three people to stay together," Noorani said while he was shooting for a promo for the third edition of Renault KWID presents The Stage 3.

"People can't keep marriages after so long in today's day and age. It's been full of ups and downs. We have our differences but at the end of it when we see the bigger picture there is a lot more to a partnership than just music," he added.

The group, which also comprises Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa, have composed music for films like Dil Dhadakne Do, My Name is Khan and Rock On!!. They are now working on the music of Thugs of Hindostan, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Noorani will soon be seen on the judging panel of Renault KWID presents The Stage 3, a music reality show for English singing talent in India. It will air on Colors Infinity channel.
