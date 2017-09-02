Eid Mubarak: Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi And Other Celebrities Wish Family and Friends
Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid.
Image: File photos of Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi/ Yogen Shah
Many of them took to social media platforms and sent out the warmest greetings hoping that this year will be filled with love, joy, prosperity, and peace.
Here's what they have tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: Eid Mubarak.
T 2535 - Eid al Adha mubarak .. !! عید الہبہ مبارک pic.twitter.com/dtQCsK1tJ2— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2017
Shabana Azmi: Eid Mubarak everybody. May peace, joy, prosperity come everybody's way.
Eid mubarak everybody. May Peace Joy Prosperity come everybody's way.— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 2, 2017
Anupam Kher: Eid Mubarak to all. Love, peace and happiness always.
आप सबको ईद मुबारक।:) #EidMubarak. pic.twitter.com/LfLII2Fazn— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 2, 2017
Anil Kapoor: Wherever you are in the world, and however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy and peaceful. Eid Al-Adha!
Wherever you are in the world, & however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy & peaceful #EidAlAdha! pic.twitter.com/9G7KH9awND— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2017
Boman Irani: Eid Al-Adha Mubarak! Peace, happiness and prosperity to one and all!
#EidAlAdha Mubarak !!!!!— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) September 1, 2017
Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to one and all!!! #EidMubarak
Manoj Bajpayee: Eid Mubarak to you all.
EID MUBARAK TO YOU ALL— Manoj Bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2017
Ekta Kapoor: Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world and may the blessings of Allah be with you today, tomorrow and always.
#EidMubarak to all Muslims around the world and may the blessings of Allah be with you today, tomorrow and always pic.twitter.com/AdhN7Hpy5t— Ekta Kapoor (@EktuEkta) September 2, 2017
Madhur Bhandarkar: Eid Mubarak. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid. Peace, happiness, prosperity.
#EidMubarak.. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid. #Peace,#Happiness, #Prosperity 🙏— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 2, 2017
Arbaaz Khan: Eid Mubarak to everyone peace and happiness; love and forgiveness.
Eid Mubarak to everyone 😊 Peace and happiness , love and forgiveness 🙏— Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) September 2, 2017
Amit Sadh: The moon has been sighted. The samosas are ready. Here comes Eid so just go steady lots of duas is all I request. Just wanted to wish you Eid Mubarak.
The 🌙 has been sighted— amit !! (@TheAmitSadh) September 1, 2017
The samosas are ready
Here comes EID so just go steady
Lots of duas is all i request
Jst wnted to wish u #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/auP5OMk624
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Writes a Letter to Yuvraj Singh
- Samsung Galaxy On Max Review [With Video]: Big Screen, Good Cameras
- 7 Times Kangana Ranaut Took On The World Without Mincing Words
- Eid Mubarak: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Family and Friends
- Our Souls At Night has Jane Fond, Robert Redford at their Sparkling Best