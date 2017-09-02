GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Eid Mubarak: Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi And Other Celebrities Wish Family and Friends

Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2017, 11:22 AM IST
Image: File photos of Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi/ Yogen Shah
Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor wished their family, friends and fans on Eid al-Adha.

Many of them took to social media platforms and sent out the warmest greetings hoping that this year will be filled with love, joy, prosperity, and peace.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Eid Mubarak.




Shabana Azmi: Eid Mubarak everybody. May peace, joy, prosperity come everybody's way.




Anupam Kher: Eid Mubarak to all. Love, peace and happiness always.




Anil Kapoor: Wherever you are in the world, and however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy and peaceful. Eid Al-Adha!




Boman Irani: Eid Al-Adha Mubarak! Peace, happiness and prosperity to one and all!




Manoj Bajpayee: Eid Mubarak to you all.




Ekta Kapoor: Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world and may the blessings of Allah be with you today, tomorrow and always.




Madhur Bhandarkar: Eid Mubarak. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid. Peace, happiness, prosperity.




Arbaaz Khan: Eid Mubarak to everyone peace and happiness; love and forgiveness.




Amit Sadh: The moon has been sighted. The samosas are ready. Here comes Eid so just go steady lots of duas is all I request. Just wanted to wish you Eid Mubarak.



