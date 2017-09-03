Image: Yogen Shah

#eid A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

As the world celebrated Eid Al-Hadha on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities decided to ring in the joyous occasion with their loved ones.Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans in a special way as he took his youngest son, AbRam, and waved to his admirers from his balcony. While Shah Rukh thanked them for their presence, an amused AbRam looked on and smiled.Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sheikh joined Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao for the celebrations. Fatima, who is working Aamir in Thugs of Hindostan, took to Instagram and shared a photo with the Khan family. While Aamir looked traditional in a white kurta-pyjama, Fatima and Kiran looked elegant as they opted for simple yet beautiful saris.Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Bhoomi, also had a good time along with wife Maanyata Dutt and kids Iqra and Shahraan. Aditi Rao Hydari, too, joined the Dutt family for a party at their residence.