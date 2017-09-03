GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Eid Mubarak: Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam Wish Fans; Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan Celebrate With Loved Ones

As the world celebrated Eid Al-Hadha on Saturday, a host of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt decided to ring in the joyous occasion with their loved ones.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2017, 3:43 PM IST
As the world celebrated Eid Al-Hadha on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities decided to ring in the joyous occasion with their loved ones.

Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans in a special way as he took his youngest son, AbRam, and waved to his admirers from his balcony. While Shah Rukh thanked them for their presence, an amused AbRam looked on and smiled.

srk-eid-1Image: Yogen Shah

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sheikh joined Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao for the celebrations. Fatima, who is working Aamir in Thugs of Hindostan, took to Instagram and shared a photo with the Khan family. While Aamir looked traditional in a white kurta-pyjama, Fatima and Kiran looked elegant as they opted for simple yet beautiful saris.

#eid

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on




Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Bhoomi, also had a good time along with wife Maanyata Dutt and kids Iqra and Shahraan. Aditi Rao Hydari, too, joined the Dutt family for a party at their residence.

dutt-eid
