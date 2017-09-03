Eid Mubarak: Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam Wish Fans; Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan Celebrate With Loved Ones
As the world celebrated Eid Al-Hadha on Saturday, a host of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt decided to ring in the joyous occasion with their loved ones.
As the world celebrated Eid Al-Hadha on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities decided to ring in the joyous occasion with their loved ones.
Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans in a special way as he took his youngest son, AbRam, and waved to his admirers from his balcony. While Shah Rukh thanked them for their presence, an amused AbRam looked on and smiled.
Image: Yogen Shah
Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sheikh joined Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao for the celebrations. Fatima, who is working Aamir in Thugs of Hindostan, took to Instagram and shared a photo with the Khan family. While Aamir looked traditional in a white kurta-pyjama, Fatima and Kiran looked elegant as they opted for simple yet beautiful saris.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Bhoomi, also had a good time along with wife Maanyata Dutt and kids Iqra and Shahraan. Aditi Rao Hydari, too, joined the Dutt family for a party at their residence.
Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans in a special way as he took his youngest son, AbRam, and waved to his admirers from his balcony. While Shah Rukh thanked them for their presence, an amused AbRam looked on and smiled.
Image: Yogen Shah
Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sheikh joined Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao for the celebrations. Fatima, who is working Aamir in Thugs of Hindostan, took to Instagram and shared a photo with the Khan family. While Aamir looked traditional in a white kurta-pyjama, Fatima and Kiran looked elegant as they opted for simple yet beautiful saris.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Bhoomi, also had a good time along with wife Maanyata Dutt and kids Iqra and Shahraan. Aditi Rao Hydari, too, joined the Dutt family for a party at their residence.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Has Many Faces In Single Rehne De
- After Sidharth, John Receives Flak For Promoting His Film Inappropriately
- Skoda Octavia RS 2017 Launched in India for Rs 24.62 Lakh
- Bumrah Emerges Undisputed Leader for Indian Bowling in Limited Overs Cricket
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother