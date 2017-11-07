Ek Deewana Tha Producer Says Content and Casting Equally Important for Hit Show

Prateek Sharma, producer of the show Ek Deewaana Tha, says that for a show to be successful, both content and casting are important.Ek Deewaana Tha is the first Indian telly series which is a romantic show as well as a thriller, he said."I feel content and casting both go hand in hand in making a show successful. So, for my shows I like to have both good actors and good content," Sharma said in a statement."The story is based on the sizzling love triangle between Namik Paul, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Donal Bisht. But it is not like the common love triangles that we get to see in many shows. It has creativity and uniqueness which make it different from other love stories," he said, speaking about the show, which airs on Sony TV.